FOX 13 Seattle launches weeknight 6pm newscast

FOX 13 Seattle announced the launch of a 6pm weeknight newscast, branded "FOX 13 News at 6pm." The hour-long show will be hosted by veteran journalists David Rose and Jamie Tompkins and will feature multiple meteorologists and local reporters to cover the entire region.

FOX 13 launched a 6pm newscast on Saturday and Sunday evenings in late 2021. The station produces 11 hours of local news each weekday and 65 hours each week, the most of any station in the market.

In making the announcement, Sheila Oliver, SVP/General Manager of FOX 13 & FOX13+ stated, "We are excited to enter into this important and competitive local news time period to serve the great people of Western Washington with the most important local news and information to help navigate their daily lives."

KCPQ and KZJO-TV are part of FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full-power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce nearly 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.

