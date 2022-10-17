Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week

A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week.

The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where she is expected to recover.

"It’s very scary," said neighbor Stacey Kilfoile. "The thought that it is right next store and we could have lost her."

Kilfoile is still shaken after her next-door neighbor was hit at random during a drive-by shooting on Saturday, Oct. 15, just after 9 p.m. Bullet holes were still visible in a window next to the victim’s front door.

Neighbors repeatedly shared grief and frustration over the growing gun violence.

"People, grow up," said Kilfoile. "Stop with the gun violence. Enough is enough."

"After this, I watch all the cars now," said neighbor Kenny Chamberlain. "You have got to keep track around here."

On Monday, Chamberlain checked up on family members living near the site of a separate shooting.

Saturday’s shooting is just the latest for investigators. Detectives are working a case from last Wednesday where a man crashed his truck into a tree after being shot near South 80th Street. Then, last Monday, two people were shot on South M Street. Tacoma Police said one of those victims died.

The rise in violence is leaving neighbors reeling.

"It’s sad the way people are nowadays. It’s unreal what’s going on," Chamberlain said.

Tacoma Police say officers typically hit areas with increased presence after recent incidents of violence. That is in addition to the department’s new hot spot patrols program from the chief’s new crime prevention plan. Data compiled through the program’s first six months is likely to be released in November.