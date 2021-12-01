Expand / Collapse search

Fourth Oxford High School shooting victim dies

By FOX 2 Staff
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death toll from the Oxford High School shooting climbed Wednesday after a 17-year-old boy passed away, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

According to undersheriff Michael McCabe, 17-year-old Justin Shilling passed away around 10 a.m. at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac. 

Further details were not released by the sheriff's office but a 3 p.m. press conference is planned in Pontiac. 

Here's what we know about the victims of the tragedy.

Who were the victims of the Oxford High School shooting?

snapshot-60.jpg

17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre, and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana were identifed as the three Oxford High School students killed Tuesday.

During a press briefing Tuesday evening, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard gave more information about the three victims of the shooting.

  • 16-year-old Tate Myre died inside a patrol car while deputies were taking him to the hospital
  • 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana
  • 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin
  • 17-year-old Justin Shilling

Bouchard did not elaborate on where St. Julian and Baldwin died.

Bouchard also gave more information about the other victims who, as of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, are still alive and being treated:

  • Another victim is a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head and jaw. He's in serious condition.
  • A 17-year-old girl is stable after being shot in the neck.
  • Another victim, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the leg and is stable.
  • A 47-year-old teacher was grazed with a bullet.
  • A 14-year-old girl is fighting for her life with chest and neck wounds. The sheriff said she's currently on a ventilator after surgery.
  • The final victim is a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the chest and is in critical condition.

