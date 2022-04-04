Fourth Ave Bridge closed in South Seattle after power lines tip

article

Officials have closed the Fourth Avenue Bridge in Seattle’s Industrial District after power lines were found leaning against the bridge.

The Seattle Department of Transportation closed all lanes of the bridge, which passes over the railroad tracks in South Seattle. It is not yet known what pushed the poles off-center, or if it has caused any outages or instability.

There is currently an outage affecting traffic signals in that area, down to Marginal Way S and east to Georgetown.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and expect delays on their trips, and to treat all dark signals as four-way stops.

