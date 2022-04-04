Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:10 AM PDT, Mason County
9
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Olympics
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:17 PM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:17 PM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
High Surf Warning
from MON 2:59 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, South Washington Coast
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast

Fourth Ave Bridge closed in South Seattle after power lines tip

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
South Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Seattle Department of Transportation)

SEATTLE - Officials have closed the Fourth Avenue Bridge in Seattle’s Industrial District after power lines were found leaning against the bridge.

The Seattle Department of Transportation closed all lanes of the bridge, which passes over the railroad tracks in South Seattle. It is not yet known what pushed the poles off-center, or if it has caused any outages or instability.

There is currently an outage affecting traffic signals in that area, down to Marginal Way S and east to Georgetown.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and expect delays on their trips, and to treat all dark signals as four-way stops.

