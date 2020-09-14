Four-year-old boy dies after being run over by car in Auburn

A 4-year-old boy died after being run over by a car Monday afternoon in Auburn.

According to the Auburn Police Department, a woman was backing out of a parking spot at an apartment complex on the 1200 lock of 30th Street SE around 12:30 p.m. The driver struck the boy who was riding his bike at the time.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities said this appeared to be a tragic accident.

No further details have been released.