Four-time convicted Puyallup sex offender arrested for attempted sexual abuse of minor

A 49-year-old sex offender convicted four times was arrested for attempting to proposition a minor for sex in a recent sting by Bellevue police.

According to court documents, Christopher Longie, of Puyallup, messaged a 16-year-old on Grindr, a dating app, asking for the teen to commit sexual acts and send nude photos. The "teen" was actually a Bellevue police officer undercover.

The teen's profile said that he was 18 years old, but the detective posing as the teen disclosed to Longie that he was actually 16.

Longie still continued to propose sexual contact, despite the "teen" saying he was underage, court documents said.

Longie and the teen (the undercover detective) agreed to meet at a park on March 7 for sex. When he arrived, Bellevue police arrested him.

Police said he repeatedly asked the "teen" if he was a cop and circled around the park several times, checking for police, according to court documents.

He has been charged with attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Longie has been convicted on four felony sex offenses: third-degree child rape, second-degree child molestation, and two counts of third-degree child molestation, all from 1993. He was relieved of his Level 2 sex offender registration requirement in 2014, according to court documents.

The state asked that he be held on $100,000 bail because "there is reasonable cause to believe that the defendant will commit a sexual offense against a child in the community," according to court documents.

However, a judge set bail at $50,000 and Longie is now out of jail.

