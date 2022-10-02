Four people hurt in shooting outside bar in Seattle's University District

Four people were shot early Sunday morning in Seattle's University District after police say a fight broke out near a popular bar.

According to Seattle police, officers were called around 1:00 a.m. to the NE 43rd St. and University Way NE.

When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police identified them as three 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman. Hospital officials said two people had been released from the hospital by 10 a.m. and two were in satisfactory condition.

Investigators searched for the suspect but were not able to locate the person. No suspect description has been released.

Other overnight shootings in Seattle

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to shots fired at 2nd Ave. and Yesler Way.

When officers arrived, they didn't find anyone. Minutes later, a man with a gunshot wound to the leg walked into Harborview Medical Center.

He told police he didn't know the person who shot him. He said he was trying to break up a fight when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him.

At about the same time, police were called to another report of shots fired - this time near 7th Ave S. and S. Lane St in Chinatown-International District.

No victims were found, but police said four vehicles and two businesses were hit. Investigators found 29 shell casings, 2 live rounds and bullet fragments over a couple of blocks.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases. Police say if you have any information to please call the tip line at 206-233-5000.