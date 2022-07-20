4 OL Reign matches to broadcast on FOX 13+ in 2022

OL Reign has announced a new partnership with FOX 13 that will allow for the broadcast of four OL Reign matches in 2022.

"We are very excited to welcome FOX 13 as our first-ever local broadcast partner," said OL Reign Chief Executive Officer Vincent Berthillot. "Since returning to Seattle, the awareness of our club is growing rapidly, as proved by the new attendance records broken twice in a row at Lumen, so this partnership will be a great opportunity to reinforce our visibility for our fans across the region."

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 04: OL Reign forward Veronica Latsko (24) and Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Luebbert (11) in action during a NWSL match between the OL Reign and the Chicago Red Stars on June 4, 2022 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo Expand

Among the four matches, three will feature OL Reign on the road and the other match will be at home.

You can watch these regular season matches on FOX 13+:

Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m: OL Reign at Angel City FC

Sunday, Aug. 14 at noon: OL Reign vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

Friday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m: OL Reign at Orlando Pride

Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m: OL Reign at NJ/NY Gotham FC

"We are excited to bring OL Reign matches into the homes of fans across Western Washington," said Sheila Oliver, senior vice president and general manager of FOX 13. "Especially this year, as we celebrate 50 years of Title IX, it is more important than ever to elevate women’s sports wherever we can."