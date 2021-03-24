Four killed, including a child, and one critically injured in Yakima Valley crash

Four people died - including a child - and another child is in critical condition following a head-on crash in Yakima County.

According to Washington State Patrol, troopers responded about 3 a.m. to a two-car, head-on crash near SR-22 and SR-223 in Granger.

Details are scarce, but troopers said four people were killed, including a child. A second child is in critical condition.

WSP was still notifying family members as of Wednesday morning. Troopers said they would release more information soon.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram