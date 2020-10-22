Four hurt after car crashes into restaurant in Seattle's International District

Four people were hurt when a car crashed into a restaurant Thursday afternoon in Seattle.

Firefighters had to extricate one person from the car. Three other people suffered minor injuries, according to officials with the Seattle Fire Department.

Authorities said two people were trapped inside the building at Dim Sum King on Jackson Street in the International District. They were taken in stable condition to a local hospital.

No one was trapped underneath the car, fire officials said.

There did not appear to be any further damage to the building beyond the front of the store where the impact happened.

Seattle Police and Fire crews were asking people to avoid the area while they clean up the area.