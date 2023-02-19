Expand / Collapse search
Four-foot alligator found 'very lethargic' in Brooklyn neighborhood

By Chris Williams
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX TV Stations

Four-foot alligator found in Brooklyn's Prospect Park

A lethargic four-foot-long alligator was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn, New York, early Sunday, February 19, local officials said. (Credit: Credit: NYC Parks via Storyful)

NEW YORK - A huge find in Brooklyn after a four-foot alligator was retrieved from Prospect Park Lake Sunday, local officials said. 

New York City crews spotted the alligator and alerted park rangers who "snapped into action" to catch the animal. 

Officials said the animal was found "very lethargic and possibly cold shocked," since it is used to warmer climates. The alligator was transported to the Bronx Zoo for rehabilitation. 

"Thankfully no one was harmed and the animal is being evaluated," NYC Parks said in a statement.

According to state law, releasing animals into NYC parks is illegal. 

"In addition to the potential danger to park goers this could have caused, releasing non-indigenous animals or unwanted pets can lead to the elimination of native species and unhealthy water quality," NYC Parks said.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 