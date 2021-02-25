Expand / Collapse search

FOUND: 12-year-old girl from Lynnwood found safe in another county

By and Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Lynnwood
Q13 FOX

The girl was reported missing Thursday and detectives say she was found safe with someone she knows in a different county. Q13 News will have further details as they become available.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Lynnwood Police say the 12-year-old girl was found safe in another county Friday evening.

Police say the FBI Seattle division located the missing girl, Samantha Lake with a person she knows. Detectives are on their way to speak with her. Q13 News will have more updates as they are available as this remains an ongoing investigation. 

On Thursday, Lynnwood PD said Lake was last seen in the Meadowdale area of Lynnwood Thursday and that she may be in danger. Lynnwood Police reported her missing around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives have learned she was using at least one dating site to communicate with adult men and believe she may be with an adult she connected with online.

A vehicle seen outside Samantha's house around the time her family last communicated with her is being considered a vehicle of interest. It appears to be a blue 2003 to 2005 Chevy Cavalier.

Police say it doesn't meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert but that could change. 

Lake was last seen wearing a black beanie, orange hoodie with a camouflage shirt underneath. 

Call 911 if you have any information. You can upload photo and video tips here

