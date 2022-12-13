Former WSU football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

article

Former Washington State University football coach Mike Leach has died after a brief hospitalization, according to the official website of Mississippi State Athletics.

On Dec. 11, Leach was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about 125 miles from the Mississippi State campus, where he is currently the head football coach.

Representatives for Leach said he was hospitalized for a ‘personal health issue.’

The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Miss. reported that Leach had suffered a massive heart attack and had not received medical attention for 10 to 15 minutes. The Clarion-Ledger also reported that Leach may have suffered seizures that possibly caused brain damage.

Officials with Mississippi State Football said he was in critical condition on Dec. 12. Leach acknowledged a bout with pneumonia late in the football season that was causing a persistent cough, but it was unclear whether his recent illness was related to this latest ailment.

He was 61 years old.

On Monday, the school put out another statement, saying that Coach Leach‘s family "is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time."

Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. Leach, known for his prolific Air Raid offenses, is 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.

PULLMAN, WA - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Martin Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Pullman, Washington. Washington State defeated Arizona Expand

Leach at WSU

Leach began coaching the Cougs in 2012 after coming from Texas Tech University, where he "became the winningest coach in Texas Tech history" during his time there from 2000-2009.

In his first season at Washington State University, Leach's offense led the Pac-12 in passing, averaging 330.4 yards per game, which was the second-highest average in the school's history.

In Leach's second season, he led WSU to the Gildan New Mexico Bowl-- the first bowl game for the Cougars in a decade. He would go on to lead WSU to five bowl appearances in his seven years there.

He was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2018. He has also coached several players who have gone on to the NFL.

Leach leaves behind a wife, four children and three grandchildren. He was the oldest of six siblings, according to his biography page on WSU's website.

The Associated Press contributed to his report.