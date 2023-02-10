Former Vancouver man sentenced to 21 years for sexually abusing infant in his care

article

A former Vancouver, Wash. resident was sentenced to 21 years in prison for sexually abusing an infant in his care and producing images of that abuse.

24-year-old Kaleb Michael Scott was already sentenced to 20 years in Clark County Superior Court. The 21-year sentence was brought down in federal court. His sentences will be served at the same time.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Scott had an infant in his care in 2021 and uploaded images of child molestation on Snapchat. A forensic examination of the phone revealed 34 images of sexual abuse of an infant, and Google search terms related to images of child sexual abuse, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"As a trusted caregiver, the defendant horrifically abused his position and preyed upon the infant. Not only did he abuse the infant, he disseminated images of the abuse on the internet, where it will live forever. Further, he detailed his abuse in online chats, discussing details of the pain and suffering of a small, helpless, innocent," said Assistant United States Attorney Hillary Stuart at sentencing.

Chief Judge Estudillo called Scott’s conduct, "despicable, it was calculated… He used his personal relationships to foster trust to gain access to particularly vulnerable victims, all exacerbated by having recorded his conduct, sharing images and going so far as to brag about what he was doing."

Scott will also be required to register as a sex offender when he's released from prison.