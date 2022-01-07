Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:35 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
9
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:28 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:24 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:20 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:42 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:49 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:56 AM PST, Thurston County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 9:30 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Former US attorney Brian Moran to help with Seattle's 4,000-case backlog

Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Former Seattle U.S. Attorney Brian Moran is stepping in to help the City Attorney’s Office on issues that include clearing a backlog of 4,000 cases.

New Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison announced Friday that she is enlisting Moran for a short-term assignment that includes advising the office on the backlog, hiring and criminal priorities.

Moran served as the Justice Department’s top prosecutor in western Washington from 2019-2021. He previously was the top legal adviser in the state Attorney General’s Office.

In a news release, Moran said he shares Davison’s vision for a criminal justice system that is fair, just and responsive to the needs of Seattle residents.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram