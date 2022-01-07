Former US attorney Brian Moran to help with Seattle's 4,000-case backlog

Former Seattle U.S. Attorney Brian Moran is stepping in to help the City Attorney’s Office on issues that include clearing a backlog of 4,000 cases.

New Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison announced Friday that she is enlisting Moran for a short-term assignment that includes advising the office on the backlog, hiring and criminal priorities.

Moran served as the Justice Department’s top prosecutor in western Washington from 2019-2021. He previously was the top legal adviser in the state Attorney General’s Office.

In a news release, Moran said he shares Davison’s vision for a criminal justice system that is fair, just and responsive to the needs of Seattle residents.

