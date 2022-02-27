Former Ukrainian beauty queen joins fight against Russian invasion

article

A former beauty queen has apparently traded in her tiara for a rifle to join Ukraine's ongoing resistance to Russia's invasion.

Anastasia Lenna, who was Miss Grand Ukraine in 2015, posted on her Instagram account that she was one of the thousands of Ukrainians who have picked up arms to defend their nation.

"Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!" she said in one post.

Lenna Instagram stories have been filled with calls for assistance for Ukraine and praise for the brave men and women fighting to defend their homeland.

According to TMZ, Lenna speaks five languages and worked as a translator and PR manager.

In a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers.

Meanwhile, Ukraine announced that a delegation would meet with Russian officials for talks.

Ukraine’s health minister reported Saturday that 198 people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 others wounded. It was unclear whether those figures included both military and civilian casualties. Russia has not released any casualty figures.