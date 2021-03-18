Former state Rep. Jessyn Farrell announces bid for Seattle mayor

article

Former state Rep. Jessyn Farrell is joining what's quickly becoming a crowded race for Seattle mayor.

The former lawmaker and transit advocate announced her second mayoral campaign Thursday. She first ran in 2017 and placed fourth in the primary.

Farrell served in the state House from 2012 until she resigned from the Legislature in 2017 to focus on the mayor's race.

Before her time in Olympia, the Seattle native was executive director of the Transportation Choices Coalition, a transit advocacy group that has successfully lobbied for more transit funding and expanding the Link Light Rail.

Farrell said if elected, she will focus on affordable housing and creating a birth-5 universal child care program in the city.

Farrell's announcement comes the same week that former Seattle City Councilmember Bruce Harrell announced his own run for mayor.

Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González, Chief Seattle Club Executive Director Colleen Echohawk, former Seattle Supersonic James Donaldson, economic development director Lance Randall and others are also in the race.

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced in December that she will not seek a second term.

Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss has already endorsed Farrell, more than two months before the deadline for candidates to join the race.

"Jessyn has the boldness to fight for solutions that actually meet the scale of our city's problems and the tenacity to ensure our city government delivers high-quality basic services many depend on," said Dan Strauss, Seattle City Councilmember. "The challenges we face as a city require a mayor like Jessyn."

