Former Sonic James Donaldson launches campaign for Seattle mayor

Former Seattle SuperSonic and small businessman, James Donaldson, announced his campaign for Seattle mayor on Thursday.

On Thursday, Donaldson held a press briefing at the Seattle Center announcing his run for mayor, stating the time has come to end the "status quo" in Seattle.

"I can't sit idly by and let the same old same old continue to take us down this path that we're going by," Donaldson said."We can do so much better. We've been so much better. I've been here for 40 years."

In a press release from his team, Donaldson launched his campaign to "Unite Seattle" as the next mayor, and "reform city government, pledging compassion, innovation and commitment to problem-solving in his administration."

"Any mayor would be an all-star for taking the ball on just one of the city's big challenges, but our next mayor needs to tackle all three." said Victoria Beach Chair of the African American Community Advisory Council for SPD in the release.

Donaldson ran for Seattle Mayor previously back in 2009 and came in fourth amongst the mayoral candidates. Prior to the campaign, the 7’2" businessman and WSU alumni spent three seasons with the Sonics. After he retired from the NBA, Donaldson went on to start a sports fitness business and launched a non-profit helping those struggling with mental health challenges, addiction, and suicide prevention and awareness.