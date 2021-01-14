Former Seahawks security guard facing child porn charges

A security guard for the Seattle Seahawks has been fired after he was allegedly caught with more than 25,000 images of child pornography and child abuse.

According to the King County Prosecutor's Office, Aaron Miyasato has been charged with "dealing in and possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

Court documents state that Miyasato was caught sending or receiving child porn through Dropbox, an online file-sharing system. Dropbox reported the images to authorities.

He also admitted to chatting online with a person he thought was 13 years old.

The Seahawks released the following statement in response to the charges:

"We are aware of the situation and in accordance with the NFL personal conduct policy, we have notified the league of his arrest. This individual is no longer employed by our organization."

Miyasato's first court appearance is Jan. 21.