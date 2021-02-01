Former Seahawks lineman Chad Wheeler pleads not guilty to felony domestic violence charges

article

Former Seahawk Chad Wheeler appeared in King County criminal court Monday and pleaded not guilty to felony domestic violence charges.

A judge ordered the offensive lineman to remain in Washington on home detention and wear a GPS monitoring device on his ankle. He's out of jail on a $400,000 bail.

Wheeler, 27, was arrested Jan. 22 after reportedly attacking his girlfriend and choking her until she was unconscious.

The attack was so severe that when police asked if she thought she was going to die, the victim said "I thought I already had."

The victim was in court Monday wearing a sling on her left arm, according to ESPN. A representative read a statement on her behalf.

Days after his arrest, Wheeler apologized on Twitter and said he was having a manic episode caused by bipolar disorder.

The Seahawks released Wheeler last week after news of his arrest spread.

Wheeler is charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. If convicted of both felony domestic violence charges, the standard sentencing range is 9-12 years in prison, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.