Former President Trump plans to hold rally in Florida

Former President Donald Trump says he plans to hit the road this summer for campaign stops around the country, including Florida.

"We’ll be doing one in Florida, we’re going to do one in Ohio, we’re going to do one in North Carolina," the 45th President told the outfit One America News in an interview Thursday.

Trump said that a rally schedule will be released "relatively soon."

Trump is expected to speak at North Carolina’s annual state Republican Party convention on June 5, party officials announced Monday.

He has kept a relatively low public profile since leaving office. His last significant public speech was in February at the CPAC convention.

So far, he has not ruled out another run for the White House in 2024. Just recently, Trump revealed that he is "100%" thinking about running for president again in 2024 and would "certainly" consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his running mate.

