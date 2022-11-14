Former Pierce County deputy arrested for domestic violence

A former Pierce County Sheriff's deputy, who was previously charged for stabbing a man, has been arrested for domestic violence.

According to the Pierce County inmate roster, 52-year-old Robert Glen Carpenter is being held on second-degree domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment-domestic violence death threats, interference with reporting of domestic violence and fourth-degree assault.

It's unclear what occurred leading up to the arrest.

Carpenter was previously charged in 2018 for stabbing a man he met at a bar. Documents say they left together and stopped at a pot shop on the way to a hotel, but they got into some kind of a disagreement. Carpenter ended up slashing him with a knife. The man survived, but his cuts were so deep he needed stitches.

Carpenter was fired after he was officially charged and he took a plea deal for a lesser charge.

He will have his first court appearance for the domestic violence arrest on Tuesday.