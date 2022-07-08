Former National Guard member sentenced to 4 years in prison for sending child porn overseas

article

A Maple Valley man and former National Guard member was sentenced to four years in prison for molesting a young child and sending child porn overseas.

56-year-old Paul Von Nahme was arrested in April 2021 after an overseas law enforcement agency reported that he was using a social media platform to send images of child sexual abuse. The agency also reported Von Nahme was making claims online that he raped a 9-year-old child.

When local law enforcement executed a search warrant on his devices, they found more than 3,400 images of child rape and abuse from all over the world.

Under a law passed in 2018, Von Nahme must pay at least $3,000 to each child identified in the images. In this case, the amount of restitution could be as much as $126,000, which means there were at least 42 identified victims.

The restitution amount will be determined at a hearing in late August 2022.

In addition to the four-year prison sentence, Von Nahme was sentenced to 15 years of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.