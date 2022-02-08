Former member of USA Climbing Team arrested for child rape

article

Redmond Police arrested a former member of the USA Climbing Team on three charges of third-degree child rape.

Authorities accuse 28-year-old Alexander Fritz of having sexual contact with underage athletes between 12–16 years old. Fritz was a coach and ‘route-setter’ at the Vertical World climbing gym in Redmond, and was a member of the U.S. National Team.

A U.S. Center for SafeSport investigator reached out to Redmond Police on Feb. 2, 2021, alleging Fritz was sexually involved with underage athletes. The organization investigates sexual abuse of of minors and amateur athletes, and compiled documents and interviews regarding Fritz's case.

According to the findings, Fritz is accused of having sexual contact with an underage girl in Canada, Bothell, Mukilteo and Redmond.

Others came forward and interviewed with Redmond Police, including athletes, parents of athletes and a manager at a climbing gym that Fritz frequented. Authorities forwarded those findings to the FBI due to the allegations of crossing state and country borders.

Redmond Police arrested Fritz on Feb. 2, 2022, and he is currently being held on $500,000 bail in the Snohomish County Jail.

The USA Climbing Team issued statements after learning of Fritz's arrest.

"USA Climbing is deeply disturbed by the allegations. As an organization that prioritizes the safety and protection of our members, we want to thank the U.S. Center for SafeSport and local authorities for their collaboration in promoting that goal," said Marc Norman, CEO of USA Climbing.

"We are absolutely committed to creating a safe environment for the entirety of our community and call upon our athletes, parents, coaches, gyms and all members to remain vigilant and report any suspected abuse," said Bruce Mitchell, President of USA Climbing’s Board of Directors. "We especially want to thank those individuals who, in some cases reliving painful experiences, reported this matter to the U.S. Center for SafeSport."

RELATED: Man accused of trying to shoot gun store employees with display case gun

READ MORE: Tacoma man who beat to death pregnant woman with 4 kids gets prison

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: