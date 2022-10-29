Former JBLM colonel sentenced for beating wife in front of their kids, causing armed standoff: docs

article

A former Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army Colonel was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday for assaulting his wife while armed with a firearm, and causing a standoff with police back in 2020.

Colonel Owen Ray, a former chief of staff at JBLM, was convicted last month of second-degree assault, felony harassment and reckless endangerment after he beat his wife and aimed a gun at her in front of their three children inside their DuPont home.

According to court documents, in December 2020, Ray got into an argument with his wife after he had been drinking. Ray’s wife hid from him inside their youngest children’s bedroom. When Ray found her calling the police, he became furious, and started kicking her repeatedly in the face and body.

When police arrived, his wife and children came outside. Court records say Ray told officers over the phone that he had killed people in the past and had no problem killing police officers if they tried to arrest him. Police also saw Ray holding a gun during the standoff.

After about two hours of negotiation, Ray surrendered and was arrested.

On Friday, a Pierce County judge sentenced Ray to five years in prison. In addition, he has been ordered to have no contact with his children for at least five years.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Spotlight shows you a dangerous domestic violence offender who is on the run, and gives you the tools and legal information to protect yourself and your family.

For anyone who feels like they are a victim of domestic violence, local resources are available here.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233.