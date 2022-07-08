Former gang members address current violence in Tacoma

FOX 13 News spoke to two former gang members about what they think needs to happen to stop the violence in Tacoma.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old girl died in what officials are calling a gang shooting in Tacoma. All of the people involved in the shooting are teens, according to police.

Decades ago, Tacoma streets dealt with a similar gang violence issue. Jermaine Gore and Ferman Sowell say they were a part of the problem.

"I went to my first funeral when I was 12," said Sowell.

Sowell said he was in a gang in Lakewood.

He said following the death of a close friend, he was presented with two different paths for his future. He says he went down the wrong one.

"I spent more time in prison than I did on the streets," said Gore.

Gore said he was in a gang in Tacoma.

He said he grew up in a good home, but the allure of gang life attracted him away from the straight and narrow path he had previously been walking.

"A lot of the mistakes we made is what is occurring right now," said Sowell.

However, both Gore and Sowell say the violence that is happening now in Tacoma is different from when they were growing up.

"This wasn’t a gang shooting. It was some immature kids trying to imitate what they thought the gangs were supposed to do, but they weren’t gang members," said Gore.

Sowell and Gore say these kids need outlets, resources, and role models.

"I was one of those cats that, you know, led a lot of young cats down the wrong path, you know what I'm saying. So, that's why I’m here today, to rectify that and clean that up, 'cause that's what we need to do, stand up and be accounted for," said Sowell.

Gore says he is working to bring change in Tacoma, but he wants to see officials also get involved.

"I challenge the city, and the city leaders, and the mayor, and everybody else that say they want it stopped. Let’s put some money together. Let's open up some buildings. Let's start doing something for the youth, so they have something to do," said Gore.