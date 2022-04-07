Former Everett bar owner now facing over 20 felony sex charges,

A former Everett pub owner, who was initially charged with over 10 sexual assault-related charges, has been charged once again and is now facing 22 felony sex charges.

In January, former Anchor Pub owner, 35-year-old Christian Sayre with two counts of second-degree rape and eight counts of indecent liberties for incidents that allegedly occurred at the bar.

In most of these incidents, male and female victims reported going to the Anchor Pub, having a few drinks, and then blacking out. Upon waking up, the victims believed they had been sexually assaulted. Many say they were drugged.

New court documents have added more sexual assault, rape and indecent liberties charges against Sayre.

Court documents say 16 of the alleged crimes occurred in Snohomish County while eight others occurred in Oregon, where Sayre lived for some time.

Court documents also indicate that one victim was a child. In the new charging documents, Sayre was charged with four counts of third-degree rape of a child for incidents involving a then-15-year-old in 2012.

He was also charged with two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The Everett Herald reports that hard drives, memory cards and phones seized from Sayre's home contained sexually explicit videos and photos of the 15-year-old he allegedly assaulted.

This is the fourth time in six months Sayre has been arrested for crimes relating to sexual assaults. He has posted bail the previous three times. A judge set bail at $1 million after the fourth arrest.

