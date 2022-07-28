Former D1 football player charged in Pierce County armed robberies arrested again while on bail

article

UPDATE Dec. 19, 2022 --

Pierce County Prosecutors say a former Division 1 football player charged earlier this year for two armed robberies has been arrested again while out on bail.

Emmanuel Roy Aydon aka ‘Elu Aydon’ is now facing charges stemming from three separate incidents. On Dec. 16, Lakewood Police responded to a call at a 7-11 about a person passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot.

According to court documents:

"Police ran the vehicle and learned that it had been stolen in a robbery. Police arrived and surrounded the vehicle. One officer had his patrol car positioned in front of the defendant. The defendant was backed into the spot. Police turned on their lights and siren. The defendant woke up, put the car in gear and reversed into a pole that was preventing him from hitting the building. The defendant then shifted to drive and rammed the officer's car. The officer began to drive forward to provide a counter push. The defendant kept his foot on the gas and his tires began to spin and smoke. The defendant backed up again, then put the vehicle in drive and rammed the officer again. The defendant again spun his tires creating smoke.

"Police were given the defendant commands to stop throughout this time.

"Another patrol vehicle pinned the defendant's door. The defendant then fled out the passenger door. He began running and police chased. It took several officers to get the defendant to the ground. Once on the ground, the defendant continued to fight and resist against multiple officers. He was told to stop resisting. Police eventually had to use a taser to arrest the defendant. After Miranda, the defendant said that he found the car abandoned off 56th. He said that he took the vehicle even though it was not his and he had no right to take it.

"Police noted that he did not match the suspect in the original robbery report."

Prosecutors charged Aydon with Assault in the Second Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Prosecutors have also charged him with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree and Theft in the Third Degree after Fife Police say he stole a nine-millimeter gun magazine from Sportco on November 9. He was stopped by Loss Prevention Officers who found a firearm on him along with the stolen magazine.

On October 16, Gig Harbor Police contacted Aydon at the Target store on 51st Ave after a report that he was involved with a stolen spray-painted Toyota Solara in the parking lot. The Solara had been reported stolen in Tacoma on Oct. 11. Aydon denied he had any connection to the vehicle.

Video from Target showed him exit the Toyota and enter the Target store with a woman. Officers seized the Toyota and conducted a search based on a search warrant. They located a loaded sawed-off shotgun between the driver’s door and the driver’s seat. A black backpack in the back had a card addressed to ‘EMU’. A purse was in the trunk and had photos of a male and female. Police say the male appeared to be the defendant. Pierce County prosecutors charged Aydon with Unlawful Possession of a Short-Barreled Shotgun, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Prosecutors say all of these new charges occurred while Aydon was out on bail awaiting trail from two counts of Robbery 1st Degree and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

He is now being held on $300,000 bail.

PREVIOUS STORY July 28, 2022 --

Authorities say a former Division 1 football player was arrested for two armed robberies in Western Washington.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said they have been searching for 25-year-old Elu Aydon since April.

On April 15, Pierce County deputies were searching for Aydon after an armed robbery at the Handy Corner Store at 8009 112th Street East in Puyallup. Detectives said Aydon had a silver semi-automatic handgun, entered the store and demanded cash. After getting the money, the suspect got into a red sedan and fled with $200.

Six days before, deputies said there was an armed robbery at a convenience store on Golden Given Road in Tacoma. Investigators said Aydon was the suspect in this robbery.

On Wednesday, Tacoma police said Aydon was in a stolen car at a motel on Hosmer Street when he was arrested. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

His bail was set at $25,000.

Aydon was a former defensive lineman at Oregon State University from 2015-2019.