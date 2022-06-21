Former Bellevue teacher sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

A former Bellevue teacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison and lifetime supervised release for the production and possession of child pornography.

On May 14, 2020, Stuart MacGregor Hoffman was arrested at his home after an ongoing investigation in the United Kingdom. The 31-year-old had sent explicit child sex images to a contact in the U.K., which prompted Homeland Security to start their own investigation.

Hoffman pled guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle in February, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

RELATED: At least 135 teachers, aides charged with child sex crimes this year alone

Upon searching his devices, law enforcement found images of sexual molestation of a child between the ages of 5 and 11. Hoffman was also in contact with the child, outside his duties as a teacher. Police found a total of seven videos and 1,764 images of child sexual abuse in his possession.

Forensic examination determined that 283 of the images showed known child victims. Under the Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act, Hoffman must pay a minimum of $3,000 to each victim. In this case, the initial total is $108,000 and could go even higher. Judge Tana Lin will determine the full amount of restitution at a later hearing.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

On April 15, Hoffman was sentenced in King County Superior Court to 20 years in prison for rape of a child. The state and federal sentences will run concurrently.

Hoffman will also be required to register as a sex offender when released from prison.