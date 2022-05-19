Ford recalls 350K vehicles: Certain SUVs impacted for fire risk, heavy-duty trucks for airbag issue

The owners of some 350,000 Ford vehicles are being asked to take them in for repairs as part of three recalls.

This includes certain SUVs that should be parked outside due to a fire risk and about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the airbag may not inflate in a crash.

A third recall involves over 400 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs due to a software issue that can cause unintended acceleration, among other issues.

Here’s what to know about these recent Ford recalls:

Ford recalls certain 2021 Ford Expeditions, Lincoln Navigators

Ford said in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that one of the recalls impacts some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs. The company said it doesn't know what's causing fires, but there is a risk even while the engines are off.

Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, including 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommended that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings. So far it hasn't developed a repair for the fires, which appear to start at the back of the engine compartment on the passenger side.

Just over 39,000 SUVs are impacted by the recall.

Ford said it’s not instructing owners to stop driving the SUVs, although those who might not be able to follow the park outdoors instructions should contact their dealer or the company. The carmaker added that it’s treating the recall urgently and will use apps and mail to notify customers as soon as it develops a list of vehicle owners and addresses.

"We are working around the clock to determine the root cause of this issue and subsequent remedy so that customers can continue to enjoy using their vehicles," Jeffrey Marentic, general manager of Ford passenger vehicles, said in a statement.

Ford began investigating fire reports on March 24. It says the fires appear to be limited to SUVs built from Dec. 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021. The company said it has no fire reports from vehicles built before or after those dates.

FILE IMAGE - A Ford Expedition SUV on display during the Motor Bella Auto Show in Pontiac, Michigan, on Sept. 21, 2021. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ford recalls some heavy-duty trucks due to airbag issue

Ford is also recalling certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks — impacting a total of 310,203 vehicles.

Dust can get into the airbag wiring in the steering wheel, disconnecting the electricity, the company said. Dealers will replace steering wheel wiring, free of charge.

Owners will be notified by mail starting July 5 and can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Ford recalls some electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs

Furthermore, the automaker is recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021 due to a software issue.

Ford said the powertrain control computer may not detect a software error, "resulting in unintended acceleration, unintended deceleration, or a loss of drive power" in all-wheel-drive vehicles.

The problem will be fixed by dealers or by an online software update. Owners will be notified by letter around May 30.

How to check for a recall on your vehicle

The best way to know if your vehicle is under a recall is to visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

Each vehicle has a unique 17-character Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), typically located on the lower left of the car's windshield and on the car's registration card.

Enter a VIN on the NHTSA’s website to learn if a specific vehicle needs to be repaired as part of a recall.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.