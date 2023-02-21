Foot found in Port Angeles belonged to woman reported missing in 2018

article

In December 2021, a shoe containing a human foot was found near the mouth of the Elwha Rive in Port Angeles.

Since then, Detectives were hoping that DNA testing would help confirm the identity of the remains.

On Tuesday, the Clallam County Sheriff's Office said the foot belonged to Jerilyn L. Smith, a 68-year-old Sequim woman who was reported missing on January 7, 2018.

RELATED: The Spotlight: Genetic genealogy bringing justice to cold case victims and their families

The agency worked with Othram Labs in Texas , which provided a list of surviving family members to help identify the source.

The sheriff's office said detectives contacted one of the family members, who provided a DNA sample for comparison. The lab confirmed the foot belonged to Smith.