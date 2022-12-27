Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
15
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast, South Washington Coast
High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:32 PM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:09 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:40 PM PST until WED 2:16 PM PST, Lewis County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
until WED 4:30 PM PST, Asotin County, Garfield County, Spokane County, Whitman County

Foods we're leaving behind in 2022

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Updated 3:01PM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Choco-Taco-edit1.jpg article

FILE - Still image of Klondike's Choco Taco. (Klondike)

As we say goodbye to 2022, let us not forget some of the iconic foods and snacks that have departed from menus and grocery stores across the U.S. 

You may not have eaten them, and you may not have even liked them, but you cannot deny they were a bit of a staple in Americana food. 

Say farewell to these fan favorites.  

Choco Taco

Klondike announced in July it would discontinue its beloved and iconic Choco Taco after nearly 40 years, according to a company tweet.  

"Unfortunately, the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct packs," Klondike wrote on Twitter in response to a user asking for confirmation of the news. 

"Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," the company continued. 

Understandably, many people took to social media to mourn the loss, as well as to share their outrage over the Choco Taco’s discontinuation. 

But it’s not all doom and gloom. 

Choco Taco edit2

FILE - Choco Taco. (Klondike)

Klondike did say it would be looking for a way to potentially resurrect the classically crunchy ice cream treat in the future. 

"We know Choco Taco is a huge fan favorite and a top seller for our out-of-home business, so this is particularly painful. We're working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years," Klondike said.  

Honest Tea

Honest-Tea.jpg

FILE - A row of recently introduced flavors of Honest Tea on a shelf at the Honest Tea Company Headquarters at 4827 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD, July 25, 2011. (Evy Mages for the Washington Post)

Expand

Coca-Cola announced it would phase out its Honest Tea line in May and said that its Gold Peak and Peace Teas will anchor the company’s ready-to-drink tea products.  

The company purchased the Honest Tea brand in 2011 from Seth Goldman, a Bethesda entrepreneur who co-founded Honest Tea in 1998. 

"Shifting from a three-brand tea portfolio to a prioritized two-brand tea lineup will free up investment resources and supply chain capacity to better meet consumer needs and capture share in the category," said Sabrina Tandon, group director, RTD Tea, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. "We believe Gold Peak and Peace Tea are best positioned to meet consumer preferences for high-quality brewed teas with different levels of sweetness and flavor." 

Coca-Cola did say they would continue to produce the Honest Kids line of organic juice drinks. 

McRib

McRib.jpg

FILE - A photo of a McDonalds' McRib sandwich, Nov. 2, 2010.  (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

McDonald’s teased back in October their famous McRib sandwich would grace their menus once again but only for a limited time until Nov. 20, 2022. 

"Get one while you can because this is the McRib Farewell Tour," the company's statement said. "Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it's your last!" 

The McRib has built up a loyal following among McDonald’s patrons. While the sandwich is considered an iconic part of the restaurant’s history, it usually only appears as a temporary or seasonal item on the restaurant’s menu. 

Two years ago, Fox News reported on the McRib’s return in 2019. That year, the sandwich returned in October. Typically, the McRib popped up on menus during the fall. 

Wendy’s Vanilla Frosty (Temporarily)

Wendy’s Vanilla Frosty, which was introduced in 2006, was shelved over the summer to make room for the company’s Strawberry Frosty. 

Marketing materials from Wendy’s said the Vanilla Frosty was put on "vacay," at the time, and that it would "be back after the summer." 

Wendy’s online menu doesn’t indicate that the Vanilla Frosty has returned from its vacation and the Strawberry Frosty still appears in its place. The strawberry-flavored menu item seems to be available for online customers at select locations, including restaurants in Miami-Dade County, Florida, FOX Business found. 

Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer of Wendy’s U.S., described the Peppermint Frosty and Strawberry Frosty as "seasonal flavors," according to the chain’s press release. 

The company has yet to announce when the Vanilla Frosty will make its return. 

Daniel Miller and FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 