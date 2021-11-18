Seattle's Food Lifeline gets upgrade to help feed more families in need

The local organization Food Lifeline is expanding and upgrading to help feed more families throughout the region.

On Thursday, the hunger-relief agency unveiled a new expanded freezer/cooler space that adds more than 9,00 square feet to its existing cooler facility and will allow the organization to store an additional 1.3 million pounds of food every day.

"The surplus food is out there," said Chief Development Officer Ryan Scott. "There are times when we have to turn away food donations because we don't have the physical space to store it. This new expansion will allow us to say 'yes' far more often."

Since the pandemic began the number of people needing help has nearly doubled and the additional space will allow the agency to provide that help.

Food Lifeline works to fill the immediate needs of people facing hunger and reduce food insecurity.

