Food bank worries losing National Guard to contact tracing could exacerbate food insecurity

During the pandemic food banks across Washington have stepped in to help feed families and many who sought out the help had never done so before. The Washington National Guard has also been helping get food to where it is needed most.

But now a dual crisis is emerging: the need to contain a fast-spreading virus could also mean some hungry families might not get the help they were used to.

Helping Hands Food Bank in Sedro-Woolley used to heavily rely on volunteers. Organizers say many were older in age and stopped volunteering during the pandemic, not to mention most civilian volunteers could not match the capabilities of the guard.

“This is what keeps me smiling,” said Diana Rangel who posed with her children and grandchildren inside her Burlington home.



“It’s been a couple months since school,” said her 14-year-old son Tre.

Even through a pandemic, Rangel continued smiling as her home is filled with those counting on her.

“Before we didn’t have to plan,” she said.

But now since Rangel says she is feeding more loved ones she’s counting on Helping Hands Food Bank more than ever.

The National Guard has been helping the food bank reach vulnerable families for months.

“We’ve had a 350% spike,” said Karl De Jong.

Since the pandemic, Helping Hands and the Guard expanded their reach together reaching organizations helping more needy families in smaller communities like Concrete, Hamilton, Alger, Mount Vernon, Anacortes and others.

“With their help they served 65,000 people,” said former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates. “They couldn’t have done it without the help of the National Guard.”

But now Helping Hands says some of the guardsmen have a new mission, contract tracing covid-19, and will reduce the number of people available to help distribute food.

“We’re here to plead our case we need the guard here,” said De Jong.

Rangel says she is already stretching what she can and worries other families might be forced to stretch even more if Helping Hands loses even only a few guardsmen.

“They are still going to do something very important but they’re still needed here,” said Rangel.

The WA National Guard posted on social media a call for volunteers to reach out to local food banks and offer help.

Helping Hands says the problem they are facing is likely repeated at food banks across the region. Plus, the food bank said come August, when many unemployment benefits expire, many more families will likely seek help to keep hungry mouths fed.