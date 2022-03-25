Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

article

Rock legends Foo Fighters are mourning the loss of one of its own.

The band announced on social media that its drummer Taylor Hawkins has died. Hawkins was 50.

Below is the full statement issued by the band on social media:

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Officials did not provide the cause of death for Hawkins' passing.

Prior to the news of Hawkins' death, the band was initially scheduled to perform in Bogotá, Colombia on Friday.

