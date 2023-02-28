Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl cooks 24 hours to feed hundreds in Los Angeles

The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, put down his guitar and stepped off the stage to feed the less fortunate in Los Angeles.

The band's lead man visited the Hope The Mission on Feb. 22 with his BBQ smokers and food.

The mission told FOX Television Stations that over a 24-hour period, he cooked for hundreds of people.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl cooked 24 hours to feed the less fortunate in Los Angeles. (Hope The Mission )

Pictures provided to FOX Television Stations showed the musician preparing and barbecuing several meats including ribs and beef brisket.

He also made a video as the non-profit's Founder and CEO Ken Craft and President and CFO Rowan Vansleve were running 350 miles from Las Vegas to Los Angeles to raise money to open three family shelters.

"Tomorrow is another beautiful day," Grohl said in the video. "Keep it up."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.