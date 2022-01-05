'Flurona' in California: Testing site in LA County confirms first known local case

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:04 AM PST until THU 8:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
22
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:33 PM PST until FRI 5:35 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:57 PM PST until SAT 3:41 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:22 AM PST until FRI 10:40 PM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM PST until FRI 11:29 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:54 AM PST until FRI 1:07 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:36 PM PST until SAT 5:32 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:28 PM PST until SUN 4:53 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:26 AM PST until SAT 10:02 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

'Flurona' in California: Testing site in LA County confirms first known local case

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 8:35AM
FOX 11

COVID-19 testing site in Brentwood confirms first local case of 'flurona'

The first known local case of the "flurona" was confirmed in Brentwood by a testing site.

LOS ANGELES - A COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles County confirmed the first known local case of the "flurona," – a combination of the flu and the coronavirus.

Officials at the 911 COVID-19 testing site in Brentwood said a child tested positive for both Influenza A and SARS-CoV-2.  In addition, the boy’s mother tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. 

The two had just returned from a family vacation in Cabo San Lucas. However, officials say the other family members tested negative for COVID-19.

Influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses but are caused by different viruses.

"Concurrent infection with more than one respiratory virus is exceedingly common and there is no reason to expect that SARS-CoV-2 should be an exception to this rule. We have seen SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza multiplex test results where both influenza and SARS-CoV-2 were positive," the LA County Health Department stated. 

RELATED: How to tell the difference between the common cold, flu and COVID-19

"Our new year’s resolution was to flatten the curve. And now, simply put, it’s now turned into a nightmare. The technicians are fatigued. Sometimes it feels like there’s no end in sight," said Steve Farzam, the COO of 911 COVID Testing.

The CDC reported that influenza vaccination rates are lower this year than in previous years.

This comes after an unvaccinated pregnant woman tested positive for both illnesses last week at the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, the Times of Israel reported.

RELATED: Israel detects case of 'flurona' in unvaccinated pregnant woman

Health officials are also monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called IHU that was discovered in France

RELATED: New COVID-19 variant named IHU discovered in France

At the Brentwood testing site on Getty Center Drive, healthcare workers are testing nearly 3,000 people a day.

"Our resources have been so inundated with the vast amount of folks being who are getting tested. We’re seeing folks who do have some basic cold symptoms, getting repeated tests, showing up almost every day of the week for a COVID test," Farzam said. "If we can capture influenza-positive early on, then we could presumably prevent them from coming back every day, so we can save those tests for the people who really do need them."

He added they will be adding new testing sites in the coming days as residents scramble for COVID-19 tests.

RELATED: Search continues for at-home COVID test kits

Farzam noted the current trend is that 30% of residents are testing positive, which is up from 2% from a month ago. "The blizzard is in full effect and we’re feeling it," he said. 

The highly contagious Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 continue to fuel surges nationwide. 

On Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations surged past the 2,000 mark at LA County hospitals, while hospitalizations in Orange County eclipsed the summer surge.

RELATED: 

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.


 