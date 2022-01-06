Expand / Collapse search
Florida man charged with attempted murder after allegedly strangling woman at bus stop

By Adam Sabes
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Surveillance camera captures bus stop attack

(WARNING: Video contains graphic content) A surveillance video shows the terrifying moment in which a female was attacked at a bus stop in Miami-Dade County. (Credit: Only in Dade)

MIAMI - A man in Florida is being charged with attempted felony murder after allegedly strangling a female at a bus stop.

Aaron Quinones, 27, is being charged with attempted felony murder after allegedly strangling a 27-year-old female at a bus stop in Miami-Dade County on Sunday morning at 11:02 a.m.

booking-photo.jpg

Aaron Quinones, 27, is pictured in a booking photo. (Credit: Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation)

A news release by the Miami-Dade County Police Department alleges that the female was waiting for a bus when Quinones began to strangle her from behind with a shoelace.

According to police, Quinones beat the female repeatedly as she tried to defend herself from the attack. A video provided to Fox News Digital shows that an individual stepped in to stop the attacker from beating the female.

A Florida man is being charged with attempted felony murder after allegedly strangling a woman at a bus stop.

A Florida man is being charged with attempted felony murder after allegedly strangling a woman at a bus stop. (Credit: Only in Dade)

After the good samaritan intervened in the attack, police say that Quinones fled from the area. The good samaritan was not at the scene when law enforcement officials arrived.

The female victim was treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on the scene of the incident, and police officers in the area were able to arrest Quinones.

Quinones is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.