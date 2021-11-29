Flooding hammers North Sound again

For the second time this month, communities in the North Sound are battling through rising rivers. Floodwaters spilled into low-lying areas like Sumas and Lynden. While the Nooksack River has crested, dangerous conditions persist.

"We just went through this," said Sumas Mayor Kyle Christensen.

He told FOX 13 News his community only recently dried out from the last flood event and Monday’s crisis weighed heavy on neighbors.

"There’s anxiety and anger, and a lot of emotions going on right now."

Christensen said many residents evacuated Sumas early this time around.

Across Whatcom County, the scene looked similar with water overtaking some roadways and farmlands drenched by overflowing rivers.

Flooding just prior to Thanksgiving impacted hundreds of homes across the region. Monday’s flood likely would soak more homes again.

Considering the calendar still shows November, the Mayor worries what could come through the rest of winter.

"We’re entering our flood season," said Christensen. "My concern is that we get into winter that this could become a more normal thing."

Whatcom County officials are still tallying the damage from the last round of floods. Anyone with damage are asked you to fill out an online damage report.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says the threat for shallow landslides reaches from the Canadian border to the King County line.

