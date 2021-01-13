Flooding, landslide impact coastal communities

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:13 AM PST until WED 11:54 PM PST, Cowlitz County
19
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:35 AM PST until THU 11:01 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:53 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:53 AM PST until THU 10:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:05 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:43 AM PST until SAT 6:52 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:46 AM PST until THU 5:27 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:39 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:40 AM PST until THU 12:43 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:54 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:14 PM PST until WED 11:20 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:20 PM PST until WED 2:15 PM PST, Spokane County, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM PST until WED 8:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:39 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County

Flooding, landslide impact coastal communities

By
Published 
Q13 FOX

Stormy weather along Washington coast

Q13's Steve Kiggins reports.

PACIFIC BEACH, Wash. - Steady rain fell along Washington state’s beaches Tuesday. The winter weather pushed rivers to run high, flooding roadways and causing landslide to impact travel and large waves are blamed for killing one person in Pacific Beach earlier this week.

Flooding near Ocean City covered a portion of SR 109 leaving the highway inundated with water. State Troopers said the water was deep enough to close the road.

South of Cosmopolis along U.S. Highway 101 a landslide closed the north bound lanes for most of the day before crews could clear the debris.

In Hoquiam a high tide forced the Hoquiam River to rise but surrounding communities were not impacted by substantial flooding or standing water on roads.

Farther west into Grays Harbor County, the Satsop River entered flood stage, covering some farmland and nearby roadways, said the National Weather Service. Minor flooding was expected to recede as the river was expected to crest by Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service recorded more than half an inch of rainfall in Humptulips on Sunday. That morning at nearby Pacific Beach State Park, an Island County woman died after being gravely injured when logs were rolled by waves said Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputies. A bystander attempted CPR on the 54-year-old victim from Oak Harbor but deputies say she died on the way to a hospital.

Deputies say rogue waves are rare but not impossible when large tides combine with winter weather storms.