Flooding in Snohomish County likely to create backlog at intermodal yard

Widespread flooding in Snohomish County left an impact at the intermodal yard, where the Public Works division receives shipping containers to move trash.

According to Snohomish County Public Works, they are doing okay with Tuesday's flooding, but they are warning that snow and wind events like this could create backlogs at their drop-off trash sites in the coming days.

"It has reached some of the shipping containers," said Snohomish County Public Works Director Kelly Snyder. "They're fine - they do have water around them. Right now it's the impact to our truck traffic. The water is up to the axles and the chassis, so we've moved them up to other facilities."

In addition to the flooding they're dealing with, a number of roads in the area have been shutdown due to flooding concerns.

Crews say they are working to clear those flooded roads, as well as working to patch up the potholes that were created during last week's snow and ice event.