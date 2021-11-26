Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County, Okanogan County
5
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, King County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Mason County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:30 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Flooding fears hit Northwest due to ‘atmospheric river’

By AP News Staff
Published 
Bellingham
Associated Press
article

Credit: City of Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Flood watches were issued for much of western Washington as storms associated with multiple "atmospheric rivers" threaten parts of the Northwest that saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month.

The National Weather Service warned that flooding was possible through Monday afternoon in places like Bellingham and the greater Seattle area. Heavy rains and rising rivers were expected over the weekend in the Cascade and Olympic mountains.

The moisture is from atmospheric rivers — huge plumes of moisture extending over the Pacific and into the Northwest — and could bring up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain in some areas hit by the recent flooding, forecasters said.

The state is still assessing millions of dollars in damage from the last atmospheric rivers.

In northwest Washington’s Whatcom County, officials said damage costs could reach as high as $50 million.

During that time the U.S.-Canada border closed in the small city of Sumas, three bridges in Bellingham were closed and landslides blocked Interstate 5 south of Bellingham.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Historic flooding in Western Washington

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: