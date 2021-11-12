Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:57 AM PST until MON 7:24 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
10
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:07 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:12 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 3:53 AM PST until SUN 8:39 PM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 AM PST until MON 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior
Wind Advisory
until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
River Flood Watch
from MON 8:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 5:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Flooding causes road closures throughout King County

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Rivers pushing flood stages in King County

A reminder to drivers that it's illegal to go through a road closure that's closed off due to floods. FOX 13 reporter AJ Janavel is in Woodinville tracking flood conditions.

KING COUNTY, Wash. - The wet weather led to flooding on several area roads in King County, forcing road closures throughout the day.

Late into the night on Friday, 11 roads still remained closed within King County. 

The reason for each of the closures is "water on the roadway." The area most impacted was Carnation with five road closures total. 

Road closures can be a headache for drivers forced to find detours, but they can also be concerning for people who live on the roads.

"If it starts rising, I'll pull my truck up on the hill," said Kerry Dochow.

Dochow lives along the Tolt River Road, one of the roads closed due to flooding. He says he is keeping a close eye on the water levels until the Tolt River crests.

Officials warn driving through a road closure could cause big issues. It could damage your vehicle, or threaten your safety. It also could mean big trouble if you are caught.

RELATED: Mount Vernon gets help from federal government ahead of major flooding along Skagit River

READ MORE: Flooding possible as an atmospheric river of rain hits Washington again

