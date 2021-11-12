Flooding causes road closures throughout King County

The wet weather led to flooding on several area roads in King County, forcing road closures throughout the day.

Late into the night on Friday, 11 roads still remained closed within King County.

The reason for each of the closures is "water on the roadway." The area most impacted was Carnation with five road closures total.

Road closures can be a headache for drivers forced to find detours, but they can also be concerning for people who live on the roads.

"If it starts rising, I'll pull my truck up on the hill," said Kerry Dochow.

Dochow lives along the Tolt River Road, one of the roads closed due to flooding. He says he is keeping a close eye on the water levels until the Tolt River crests.

Officials warn driving through a road closure could cause big issues. It could damage your vehicle, or threaten your safety. It also could mean big trouble if you are caught.

