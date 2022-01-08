Flood waters starting to recede in Chehalis

The water is receding in Chehalis, but the flooding is still causing issues for members of the community.

The storm and heavy rains moved fast this week, and the flooding hit Chehalis hard.

Aerial pictures from WSDOT, show the water, on Friday, inching onto I-5 around the time the interstate was closed.

The good news is the water is receding. You can see it looking at these pictures taken from the same location in Chehalis, a day apart from each other.

However, there is still plenty of flooding.

"I’m lucky because I have a second floor," said Francisco Quiroz.

Quiroz says his home is surrounded by flooding. He says he has about a foot of water inside the first floor of his house.

"I see the amount of water that is coming this direction, and see the amount of impacts on two neighborhoods in particular. And it’s very sobering, because you know this is impacting people’s lives," said Jill Anderson.

Anderson is the city manager for Chehalis.

She says this is some of the worst flooding the city has seen in years, but she knows the people who live here are strong.

"We have a fantastic community. I know they will make the best of a very difficult situation," she said.

Anderson says anyone whose home is impacted by flooding in should reach out to the community development office. The number is 360.345.1042