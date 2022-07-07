Fleeing suspect crashes at Lakewood man’s home, critically injuring him

article

A Lakewood man was critically injured Wednesday night after police say a fleeing suspect crashed into a car in his driveway and pinned him against his Lakewood home.

At about 9:30 p.m., Lakewood officers responded to help Milton police after a report of a road rage and aggravated assault with a firearm incident after locating a suspect vehicle near Lakewood.

A K-9 officer started following the suspect’s black SUV while waiting for backup when the suspect fled into a residential neighborhood Lakewood near State Route 512 and South Tacoma Way.

Investigators said the suspect then stopped, backed up at a high rate of speed and rammed into the officer’s car. The officer backed up to avoid getting hit again but crashed into an empty parked car.

According to police, a 43-year-old man living in the neighborhood heard the incident and went outside with a shotgun. The suspect sped towards the man, who was in his driveway, and he fired a shot at the suspect’s SUV.

(Lakewood Police Department)

Police said the suspect then hit a parked car in the driveway, which pushed the car into the house and pinned the man in between the car and his home. The car and house were damaged.

Lakewood officers rendered aid to the victim until medics arrived. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The 38-year-old suspect was detained and was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries in the crash.

Police said the suspect will be booked into the Pierce County Jail on multiple felony charges related to the incidents in Lakewood and Milton.

A gun was found in the passenger compartment inside the suspect’s SUV.

The K-9 officer and his partner were not hurt in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.



