Five people shot and injured at Halloween party near Sumner

Five people were shot and injured at Halloween party in the Sumner area.

According to Pierce County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday of multiple people shot at a home on 127th Ave. E. near Valley Ave. E. in the Sumner area.

While police were on the way to the home, they pulled over a vehicle speeding in the neighborhood with a wounded female victim with a gunshot wound in the backseat of the vehicle.

PCSD says a large Halloween party took place at the time of the shooting. Several people heard of the party on social media, during which a verbal altercation broke out in front of the home.

One unidentified male suspect reportedly fired multiple gunshots toward a group of people at the party, hitting four male victims and one female victim.

Advertisement

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Detectives say the man is described as Hispanic, with a medium build and curly hair.

The unidentified victims were transported to a local hospital with serious to non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives. Witnesses can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers using the 'P3 Tips' app on a smartphone. A reward of up to $1000 cash is being offered for information about the incident that leads directly to an arrest and charges filed in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for ongoing updates.