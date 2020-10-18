Five arrested in Capitol Hill demonstration Saturday

Five people were arrested during a planned demonstration started vandalizing buildings and blocked traffic for several hours in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood late Saturday.

Seattle Police said in an online statement the demonstrators gathered near the Seattle Central College around 8 p.m. and began marching through neighborhoods, toward 15th Avenue and East Spring Street. Officials said at times, the crowd blocked traffic, and at one point, delaying a Seattle Fire Department vehicle driving to a nearby hospital.

Some spraypainted parking signs and nearby buildings, using a large patio umbrella to block the view of officers from the building vandalism. Around 10:30 p.m. police ordered a dispersal and made arrests.

SPD said those arrested were for failure to disperse, pedestrian interference, obstruction and resisting arrest and were booked into the King County Jail.