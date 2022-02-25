Fishing closed in Olympic National Park rivers to protect steelhead populations

The National Parks Service announced that recreational fishing will be closed for all Olympic National Park rivers in an effort to wild steelhead populations.

Starting March 1, no fishing will be allowed in the Hoh, South Fork Hoh, Bogachiel, Dickey, and Quillayute river systems within Olympic National Park.

Fishing will reopen on June 1.

The decision was made based off information provided by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, which indicated that wild steelhead runs are returning in numbers much lower than anticipated.

Closing fishing will hopefully help maintain and grow the population, the National Parks Service said.

You can find current fishing regulations and information here.

