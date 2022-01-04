Fish and Wildlife officers need help identifying poachers who killed, decapitated elk near Spokane

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is looking for help identifying poachers who killed three bull elk in Fairfield.

Officials say the three bulls were killed in Fairfield, located in Spokane County. They say two bulls were illegally killed and had their heads removed, and a third was shot and left paralyzed in the freezing weather. WDFW Police were called by a witness, and officers arrived to humanely euthanize the injured elk.

(Warning: these pictures contain graphic content)

Image 1 of 2

"This is an appalling act of poaching large, branch-antlered elk—a blatant disrespect of natural resource rules, ethics, and conservation," said WDFW Police Sergeant Tony Leonetti. "The loss of these mature elk is a blow to the local population and for future opportunities for ethical hunters who are following the rules."

Anyone with information is asked to call 877-933-9847, email WDFW's poaching tip email, send a text tip to 847411 or submit a tip online on the WDFW website. Tips can be provided anonymously.

