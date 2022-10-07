First week of October in Seattle leaves 8 injured by gunfire, 1 killed

For the second time in barely more than two days gunfire ended with injuries in Seattle. Unfortunately, the latest round of gun violence killed one victim.

The shooting happened near 12th Avenue and East Fir Street shortly before sunrise in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood. Seattle police say the first week of October has seen eight people injured by gunfire and one person killed.

One neighbor near Friday’s shooting said they heard a loud noise in the early morning but though it could have come from crews at one of the construction sites in the neighborhood.

Another told FOX 13 News they only learned about the fatal shooting when they saw police investigating outside their front door.

"I definitely shot up," said Robert Ammon, describing how he rose out of bed when the gunfire ripped through his neighborhood. But with all the moving I went back to sleep.

RELATED: Shooting in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Ammon moved from Arizona just days ago and says this week’s move-in left him so tired he was not sure what he heard early Friday morning.

"Welcome to the neighborhood, right?" he said. "I’ve known about Seattle’s struggle with crime lately."

Seattle Police say they located a 27-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound on East Fir Street, and 52-year-old man with a shooting injury who was rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

A violent week

The first week of October in Seattle has been rife with gun violence.

Prior to Friday’s violence, two teenagers were shot in their legs in the Pioneer Square neighborhood Wednesday.

About a quarter to 3 a.m. Sunday morning, a man walked into an emergency room with a gunshot wound to his leg after gunfire was reported to 911 near 500 2nd Avenue.

Also, at about 1 a.m. the same morning, gunfire reported outside a club in the University District ended with four UW students being sent to the hospital.

READ ALSO: Seattle Police launch emphasis patrols in U District following recent gun violence

Friday’s shooting left neighbors on edge about gun violence landing on their front door.

Neighbor Davena Davis says it was her neighbor who alerted her to the violence outside. She says between the car prowls and the gun violence overnight, she says she is ready to ask her apartment managers to help her leave this neighborhood behind her.

READ ALSO: Retail theft plagues Puget Sound businesses: 'That little petty theft charge ain’t going to do s***'

"It’s terrible," she said. "I’ve called today to ask if I could move."

Seattle police also ended up taking away a tow truck that was left at Friday’s crime scene. The vehicle had been reported stolen.

Someone who works for the company refused to answer questions when asked by FOX 13 News and referred inquiries to Seattle Police.

Anyone with information about this shooting, or any other shootings happening in Seattle this week is asked to call SPD’s violent crime tip line at 206-233-5000.